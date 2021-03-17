When the pandemic canceled the St. Joseph Mustangs’ season last summer, Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said it felt like the St. Joe community lost a piece of itself.

“The fans in St. Joe really missed the Mustangs in the summer,” Coy said. “Our fans are the greatest of any summer ball team I’ve ever been around, and I know they’re even more excited for us to bring a team back to St. Joe.”

The Mustangs will be returning to the field this summer, and when they do, they’ll be led by a number of familiar faces.

“We have a lot of local kids,” Coy said, “and we’re going to have a lot of fun this summer.”

The roster is highlighted by 13 players from the St. Joseph area, the most ever on any single Mustangs team.

The players come from seven different high schools, including four players from three city schools. Ike Book and Cole Slibowski will represent Lafayette, along with Dawson Smith from Central and Jaren Guck from Bishop LeBlond.

The most-represented school is Savannah, with Braden Berry, Micah Diamond, Dakota Spicer, Chase Spoonmore and Noah Bodenhousen gracing the list.

Rounding out the list is Harper Beattie from East Buchanan, Brady Holden from Mid-Buchanan and Mack Stephenson from West Platte.

Coy said the 13 area players share a few prevailing traits.

“The one thing that they all have in common is they’re all winners,” Coy said. “They do things off the field that impress me just as much as on the field, and they already have great chemistry because they know each other so well.”

The rest of the roster is composed of players from schools across Missouri and Kansas as well as other places, including Japan.

“They’re all off to a great start in the spring,” Coy said. “I just can’t wait to get them all here and get them playing in front of the fans in St. Joe.”

When the passionate fans return to Phil Welch Stadium this summer, Coy said he thinks the amount of local representation will help connect the community to the team on a deeper level.

“It’s huge,” Coy said. “There’s a lot of kids in St. Joe that played high school sports in St. Joe, Savannah, East Buch, West Platte, around those schools, and they haven’t been able to watch them play in a while.”

The anticipation for the Mustangs’ return has been mounting for nearly two years, after the Mustangs took home the MINK League title in 2019. Coy said he’s beginning to feel the fans’ excitement around the community.

“As soon as the front office released the roster, I got calls and texts from people all over. The buzz is all over St. Joe,” Coy said. “They can’t wait for our first game, and I know it’ll be a tremendous summer and a summer that these players definitely will never forget.”

The Mustangs begin their season June 2, as they take on the Des Moines Prospects at Phil Welch Stadium.