Since they were young kids, Ike Book and Cole Slibowski have shared many memories, both on and off the diamond.

“It’s a super special bond between me and him, just being best friends ever since he was born,” Book said, “Just growing up playing basketball and baseball with each other for so long, it’s a super cool thing.”

After not playing together for three years, the duo gets to take the field once again for their hometown St. Joseph Mustangs this summer.

“We’ve been playing together for as long as I can remember,” Slibowski said. “Being able to play with my brother again is just something incredible.”

Book and Slibowski graduated from Lafayette High School in 2019, where they were teammates on the Fighting Irish baseball team. In their four-year high school run, Book and Slibowski helped the Irish to two district titles.

Their second district title run in 2018 was the last time they would play together on the Northside, as Slibowski was injured and missed their senior season.

In their time on the Northside, Book and Slibowski helped lay the foundation for this year’s Irish baseball team, which reached the best finish in program history, as they took third place in Class 4.

“I like to think that we kind of paved the path for them, and they just executed it,” Slibowski said. “I’m just happy for them, and I’m glad they got some hardware.”

After their final season at Lafayette, Book and Slibowski both moved on to the junior college level to continue their baseball careers. Book took a year off due to injury and just finished his first season at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois. Slibowski stayed closer to home, playing at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

This summer, they both return home to play in St. Joseph for the first time since their high school days.

“I know so many people in this community, so many great people,” Book said. “It’s just great to see everyone again and great to see people out, coming to watch some baseball.”

The season has just begun for the Mustangs, but Book and Slibowski both say they are making the most of the time they get to spend together on the field.

“We’re both far away when we’re at school, so just being able to see him almost everyday and hang out with him, talk baseball, mess around and just cherish those moments, that’s what I’m really looking forward to,” Slibowski said.

This could be one of the last times Book and Slibowski will play together. But they said while they haven’t had much discussions about it yet, a future reunion at their next stop may not be out of the cards.

“(Slibowski)’s a great person on and off the field, so I know he’s going to do good wherever he goes,” Book said. “Even if we don’t end up at the same school, we’ve got a bond between me and him that’s pretty much never going to be broken.”

Book and Slibowski will retake the field with the Mustangs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium.