2021 Mustangs schedule
*All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted
**All DHs start at 5:30 p.m.
+Postgame fireworks
Date Opponent Promotion
6/2 +Des Moines Free tickets to school & medical staff
6/4 Jefferson City WWE Night
6/5 +Nevada Northwest Missouri State night
6/6 @ Joplin
6/7 @ Joplin
6/10 KC Monarchs Blippi Night
6/11 Clarinda Bark in the Park
6/12 Jefferson City Purple Jersey Auction
6/13 @ Nevada
6/14 @ Sedalia
6/15 @ Des Moines
6/16 @ Jefferson City
6/17 Ban Johnson Sandlot Night
6/18 Des Moines 80s Night
6/19 North Kansas City Space Jam Night
6/20 *Chillicothe (6:05 p.m.)
6/23 Omaha
6/24 Clarinda Rally’s Birthday Party
6/25 Nevada Talent Night
6/26 Joplin Mizzou Night
6/27 Joplin Baseball Bingo
6/29 **Des Moines (DH) Free general admission
6/30 @ Jefferson City
7/1 @ Chillicothe
7/2 @ Clarinda
7/3 +Chillicothe Military Night
7/4 +Sedalia Military Night
7/5 @ Clarinda
7/7 Chillicothe Sweet Caroline Tribute Night
7/8 @ Mink All-Star Game
7/9 @ Sedalia
7/10 Clarinda Public Safety Night
7/11 @ Nevada
7/12 @ Chillicothe
7/13 Des Moines
7/14 @ Clarinda
7/15 Chillicothe Kids Takeover the Ballpark
7/16 KC Monarchs Special Olympics Night
7/17 +Sedalia T-Shirt Giveaway Night
7/18 *@ Chillicothe (5:05 p.m.)
7/20 @ Clarinda
7/21 Chillicothe Free general admission
7/22 Clarinda Youth Sports Night
7/23 @ Des Moines
7/24 +Des Moines Christmas in July
7/26-31 MINK Playoffs
Nightly promotions
Wednesdays = Free GA ticket to future game if Mustangs win
Thursdays = Family night: $1 hot dogs, kids runs the bases
Fridays = Select $1 beer
