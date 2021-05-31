Position Name School (HS)
C Reid Briney Missouri Western
C Jaxon Himell Lamar CC
C Coleman Fenton Texas A&M Kingsville
1B Sean O’Malley Salve Regina
2B Noah Bodenhausen NCMC (Savannah)
2B Ryosuke Tada Japan
SS Cole Slibowski KCKCC (Lafayette)
SS Harper Beattie Benedictine (East Buch)
3B Chase Spoonemore Iowa Western (Savannah)
3B Michael Paule Jefferson College
OF Brady Holden Missouri Western (Mid-Buch)
OF Derrick Mayes II Southern University
OF Sam Kissane Lindenwood
OF Dakota Spicer Truman State (Savannah)
OF Ike Book Lincoln Trail (Lafayette)
OF Jake Grauberger Missouri State
P Dawson Smith Emporia State (Central)
P Mack Stephenson William Jewell (West Platte)
P Justin Wood Missouri Western
P Drake Kanallakan Maryville
P Will Hann Barton CC
P Jaren Guck Truman State (Bishop LeBlond)
P Danny Hammond Creighton
P Jacob Wierich Missouri Western
P Micah Diamond Northeastern JC (Savannah)
P Braden Berry Iowa Western (Savannah)
P Tyler Boyett Southwestern
P Jeremy Gutierrez Salve Regina
P Tanner Lukowski Fort Hays University
P Eli Tormes KCK
P Jay Greco NCMC
P Matt Fred Texas Wesleyan
P Brady Loving Odessa College
P Austin Brooks Maple Woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.