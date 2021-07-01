The St. Joseph Mustangs were unable to keep their winning streak alive Thursday night, as they were defeated by the Chillicothe Mudcats, 6-2.
Chillicothe starting pitcher Scott Duensing controlled the game on the mound, holding the Mustangs to two hits and striking out eight over seven innings of work.
After a back-and-forth game early, Chillicothe took control and closed out the game late.
The Mudcats were on the board first in the bottom of the third, but the Mustangs responded immediately with an RBI single from Jaxon Himell in the top of the fourth.
Chillicothe retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, before Cole Slibowski scored on a passed ball in the top of the seventh to tie the game at two.
Chillicothe went on to close out the game with four unanswered runs over the next two innings.
St. Joe was out-hit, 8-3, and each team totaled three errors apiece.
The Mustangs are back in action Friday, as they travel to Clarinda to face the A’s.
