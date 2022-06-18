The St. Joseph Mustangs recovered after a late Sedalia rally in an 11-10 extra inning victory on Saturday at Phil Welch, overcoming a six-error performance to improve to 10-6 on the season.
Mustangs manager Johnny Coy spoke on the variety of feelings surrounding the narrow win.
"We swung the bat really well, our pitchers threw strikes but our defense failed us today. The ball was bouncing all over the place, getting bad hops and routine plays we'd normally make we weren't making tonight," he said. "But it goes to show that when things go bad for us, we're tough enough to keep our minds in it."
The Mustangs struggled to put together a run through the first several innings as pitcher Braden Berry held the Bombers down on the mound, throwing eight strikeouts through his five innings pitched.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Mustangs finally broke through at the plate. Highlighted by a pop fly that was dropped by a Bombers infielder for a two-RBI single, St. Joseph connected for five hits and five runs to take a lead.
Sedalia fought back with a three-run home run from Brayden McGinnis in the next inning, but the Mustangs responded with an RBI single from Tino Salgado and a two-RBI double from Jack Wagner to maintain a four run deficit.
Sedalia tied the game at nine in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch, where the score remained until the 10th inning. McGinnis retook the lead for the Bombers with a single to drive in Rylie Poulton, but Mustangs pitcher Tanner Lukowski was able to strand two before they took further damage.
Salgado, Wagner and Noah Nodenhousen loaded the bases for the Mustangs with no outs on the board. A balk tied the game at 10, setting up a walk-off single from catcher Rob Butler to win it.
"Went up there, coach was talking to me, told me to find my pitch and hit it," Butler said. "It was just a regular 'AB.' He was sending some fastballs so I choked up a little bit, and I ended up putting it through the hole."
Now four games above .500, Butler says team morale is high.
"I feel great. This is a great group of guys, the morale is always there," he said. "Every day is just another game, it's fun."
