SEDALIA, Mo. — The St. Joseph Mustangs winning ways continued on the road Monday night, defeating the Sedalia Bombers, 8-7, in extra innings.

The win gives St. Joe its third victory in a row.

The Mustangs got on the board early, when Brady Holden scored on a Jake Hambeger groundout in the top of the first. The Bombers responded with two runs of their own to take a lead through one.

The game would go on a back-and-forth trend from there. After the Bombers tied the score in the second inning, a two-run home run from Ike Book put the Mustangs back on top in the third.

The teams would trade blows until the late innings. The Mustangs retook the lead with a single from Noah Bodenhousen in the top of the 8th. They held on till the bottom of the ninth, when Sedalia tied the game on a single.

Each team scored one run in the tenth inning, forcing an eleventh. A single from Cole Slibowski brought in the go-ahead run in the top of the eleventh, and that would go on to be the winning run for St. Joe.

The Mustangs improved to 5-4 on the year, moving over the .500 mark for the first time since Opening Day.

The Mustangs finish their road trip with games against Des Moines and Jefferson City this week before returning to Phil Welch Stadium on Thursday night.