The St. Joseph Mustangs began a five-game stretch over four days with a 7-3 win over the Chillicothe Mudcats. Mack Stephenson allowed one earned run over six innings while striking out 13 in the win.
“Fastball, slider, and curveball were really working for me,” Stephenson said. “My changeup evaded me a little bit, but the slider really worked well for me off of the fastball.”
The offense helped Stephenson with three runs in the top of the first inning. Cole Slibowski went three-for-five from the leadoff spot, increasing his season batting average to .360.
Jake Grauberger had two hits for the Mustangs while driving in three of St. Joseph’s seven runs.
“They’re starting to understand that you have to bring it every single game, no matter what,” Manager Johnny Coy said. “We played pretty well today, we got flat for a little bit.”
The Mustangs scored three runs in the first and four in the fourth inning. St. Joseph outhit the Mudcats 11 to four.
The long stretch of games continues tomorrow with a double-header. The Mustangs will face the Prospects for two tomorrow and then the first-place Clarinda A’s on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We got the win tonight and the obvious goal is to take care of business the rest of the way out,” Stephenson said. “There is no ifs, ands, or buts about it. We’re fighting for playoff position the rest of the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.