The St. Joseph Mustangs came into Thursday night’s doubleheader with the Clarinda A’s crawling across the regular season finish line. The A’s finished the continuation of their previous game with a 7-1 win. The Mustangs’ pitching staff held Clarinda to just three runs in the second game but the offense managed just two runs against the A’s pitching staff.
The Mustangs opened the top of the second inning of the continued game with a double from Michael Paul. Dakota Spicer reached on a walk and Harper Beattie drove in Paul with a sacrifice fly to right field.
The St. Joseph offense was non-existent the final five innings of the game. Jake Grauberger singled in the third in what would be the final baserunner of the game for the Mustangs.
Tyler Boyett allowed two runs over five innings pitched Thursday evening. Boyett struck out the first four A’s he faced and finished with five strikeouts.
Micah Diamond started game two Thursday evening for the Mustangs. Diamond struggled with command through the first three innings with six walks issued.
Offensively, St. Joseph continued its struggle to drive in runs. The Mustangs began the first two innings with hits but failed to drive any runs across—stranding four through the first two innings.
“That’s pretty much what we’ve done all year is strand runners on base,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “We get a lot of hits, but when it comes to pressure situations with guys on base, we just start swinging at everything and just aren’t patient.”
The Mustangs scored its first run of the game in the third inning that saw seven of the nine starters get an at-bat. Jaxon Himel drove in Cole Sibowski to give St. Joseph a 1-0 lead. The next two at-bats didn’t leave the infield, stranding three runners.
Clarinda broke through in the top of the fourth with back-to-back doubles to open the inning. The A’s scored two runs in the inning, taking a 2-1 lead. St. Joseph was unable to respond, increasing its stranded runner total to nine over the first four innings.
Diamond finished the game with nine walks, but allowed just two runs over five innings.
“He was able to get out of it almost every time,” Coy said. “He didn’t allow many hits, but he just kept getting himself in holes over and over.”
Jay Greco pitched the final two innings for the Mustangs, allowing one run in the sixth and ending his night with five-straight strikeouts.
St. Joseph loaded the bases in the ninth down one with no outs after an RBI single from Ike Book. Sean O’Malley was up with the bases loaded but a hard line drive to third turned into a double play. The A’s ended the attempted rally by forcing a fly ball to center field.
“We’re right there—we just needed one hit and we win the game,” Coy said. “I think we can compete with anybody in our league, we just can’t walk people.”
