The St. Joseph Mustangs rode strong late efforts to wins in both of their games against Des Moines on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium, sweeping the Prospects by scores of 4-1 and 12-2.
The Mustangs’ (17-12, 15-11 MINK) first game was won largely on the pitching effort of Braden Berry, who threw a complete seven-inning game. He piled up six strikeouts, and only allowed seven hits to go along with no walks allowed. But his best effort came in the top of the sixth, when the Prospects got runners on second and third but Berry was able to throw two straight strikeouts to prevent Des Moines (7-19, 7-19 MINK) from gaining any ground on the Mustangs’ two run lead.
“That was huge. We were thinking about maybe not letting him go out for the sixth because his pitch count was getting up there and he pretty much said ‘Absolutely not. This is my ballgame.’ Anyone with that kind of attitude is going to get the ball every time,” coach Johnny Coy said. “There’s a lot of competitors out there, he wanted the ball and wasn’t going to give it up and he got us the win.”
Dakota Spicer connected on his first home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth to add a crucial insurance run for the Mustangs, and Berry took care of business in the bottom of the seventh to secure their first win of the game.
It took a while for the Mustangs to heat up in the second game, but nothing could stop the outpouring when the hits started flowing. The Mustangs were scoreless through the first five innings, with the Prospects managing isolated runs in the fourth and fifth to take a tenuous 2-0 lead going into the sixth. Drake Kanallakan started the game for the Mustangs and took the mound for the first five innings.
The Mustangs got runners on first and third in the sixth inning before a single out was on the board, then Ike Book opened up scoring for St. Joseph with a 1 RBI double that nearly found it’s way over the center field barrier.
By the time the inning was over, the Mustangs had built a 7-2 lead with only one more period to play. By the end of that inning, they’d buried the Prospects under a nearly insurmountable 10-run deficit.
Coy spoke again on the efforts of Spicer in both games. Spicer finished with an RBI and two runs in three at bats in the second game.
“Dakota, this is his first real summer playing summer baseball and using the wood bats is such an adjustment. I told him the power will come and he just has to keep swinging on good pitches, and he’s been doing that lately, man,” Coy said. “He got some really clutch hits for us against Sedalia and in Clarinda, and he hit the home run which was a huge insurance run for us. He’s relaxed, not trying to do too much, and he’s having an all around good time.”
A week ago, the Mustangs were on the wrong end of a 1-5 skid. After tonight, they are the proud winners of four straight.
They will travel to first ranked Clarinda in the hopes of extending their winning streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.