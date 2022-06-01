The St. Joseph Mustangs fell 5-3 to Clarinda on Wednesday at Phil Welch on Opening Day, despite leading the A’s through the first eight innings.
Infielder Rob Butler brought in the first run of the season for the Mustangs in the bottom of the first inning on a one-run single that drove in team veteran Brady Holden. With the bases loaded, Clarinda pitcher Brennan Seifrit hit a Mustangs batter with a pitch to drive in another runner. By the first inning’s end, the Mustangs led 3-0.
Pitcher Braden Berry, a Savannah native, made a diving tag out at home to save a run defensively in the next inning, but they were unable to capitalize with a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the second.
It wasn’t until the top of the sixth that the A’s cut into the Mustangs’ lead. With bases loaded and two outs on the board, Mustangs pitcher Michael Infranca hit a Clarinda batter with a pitch, making up for the earlier infraction by the A’s.
The two teams kept things quiet over the next two innings, and entering the final inning the Mustangs led 3-1 and all they needed to do was keep up the good work on defense. Clarinda, however, had other plans.
Despite relief pitcher Jack Wells making a nice play for an out on the inning’s first at-bat, Clarinda quickly loaded the bases. A two-RBI double from A’s infielder Jared Anderson tied the game, a wild pitch by Wells gave Clarinda the lead, and a single by Bryce Phelps gave the A’s a 5-3 lead that the Mustangs had just a half inning to overcome.
With runners on third and second, Mustangs catcher Jaxon Himell hit a grounder to third base that was called foul which might have drove in his two teammates and tied the game. Later in the at-bat, he flied out to end the game and give Clarinda the win.
