The Mustangs struggled to generate offense in their 4-2 loss to the Des Moines Prospects on Wednesday at Principal Park, striking out seven times while connecting on only five base hits.
The Prospects scored on a pair of sacrifice flies in the bottom of the second for the first runs of the game. Then, with the bases loaded and no outs on the board in the bottom of the third, they drove in two more runners on a fielder's choice and an error by Mustangs centerfielder Trevor McCollum.
Mason Holton, who started on the mound for St. Joseph, had an up and down day through four innings pitched. He notched five strikeouts while allowing seven hits and committing four errors. Tanner Schmidt pitched in relief, and he did not allow a single run and only allowed two hits in total through the remainder of the game.
The Mustangs failed to put balls in play through the middle portion of the game, getting on base only twice via walks in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In the seventh they got on the board with a Jaxon Himel one RBI double. Later in the inning, leftfielder Noah Bodenhousen drove in Ryan Koski on a single before the Prospects threw Himel out at third to end the frame.
Bodenhousen led the team in batting average, hitting 3-for-4 with one RBI.
The Mustangs missed a prime opportunity to score in the eighth, when Michael Paule made it to third with only one out on the board. Koski and Dylan Carey hit into outs on consecutive at bats.
A Himel single started the final inning off with promise, but he was picked off at first soon after that and a pair of strikeouts in the next two at bats put an end to their hopes of another comeback.
The Mustangs will return home to play Clarinda at Phil Welch on Thursday in their next live action.
