With a 5-2 victory over Clarinda in the MINK North Championship on Tuesday at Phil Welch, the St. Joseph Mustangs secured their third-straight MINK League title appearance.
Mustangs manager Johnny Coy spoke on the accomplishment.
“It feels good, especially because these guys have been talking about it all summer long,” he said. “It was a goal of theirs and they worked so hard, man, everything they’ve gotten they deserve. It’s fun to watch.”
It was a quiet game through the first three innings, with the two teams combining for one hit apiece. Clarinda pitcher and designated hitter Will Walsh doubled in the top of the fourth, then was driven in by a single from outfielder Luke Saunders to score the first run of the game.
The A’s dug themselves out of a Mustangs scoring situation in the bottom of the fourth, snagging a Noah Bodenhousen ground ball and turning it into a double play to close out the inning with runners on the corners.
But the Mustangs wouldn’t stay down for long, with starting pitcher Max Spittzmiller putting in a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth to set the stage for the offensive turning point the Mustangs had been needing.
In the bottom of the inning, the Mustangs rattled off five hits. Outfielder Trevor McCollum and catcher Jaxon Himel connected for highlight two RBI singles, but it was Mustangs veteran Brady Holden who scored the game opening run on an wild throw to third.
The five runs scored against Walsh were the only runs scored against him in his 30 innings pitched this season.
“We faced him once early in the year and he put up a zero on us, just one hit,” Holden said. “But we finally got to him and we were talking in the dugout about what we saw, and finally put something together.”
Holden led the team in batting average, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Coy spoke on his place as a baseball fixture in St. Joseph.
“Brady’s loved by so many people, he’s been with the Mustangs for three, four years now,” he said. “He’s a guy who all the kids love, all the people love to watch him play. Super happy for him that he was able to perform so well.”
Spittzmiller pitched six innings, allowing just three hits while also adding three strikeouts. The A’s scored another run in the eighth inning on a single from Nathan Barksdale, but relief pitcher Morichika Hama was able to strikeout A’s second baseman Clay Cutter with bases loaded.
The ninth inning was quick. After two groundouts, Hama struckout Walsh to secure the victory.
Holden spoke on going back to yet another MINK League title, and looked ahead to their final series against Joplin.
“It’s awesome, chance to win on a three-peat. That’s crazy. I’m blessed to be on the team all three years,” Holden said. “It takes a little of the pressure off not being in a win or go home game, but we’ve got to bring it.”
The Mustangs will travel to Joplin for the first game of their three-game series against the Outlaws, but will be back in Phil Welch on Friday and Saturday, if need be.
