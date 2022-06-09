The Mustangs achieved their second run rule victory of the week, beating the Wellington Heat 12-1 in seven innings on Thursday at Phil Welch.
Former St. Joseph Christian pitcher Camden Lutz started on the mound, and didn't allow a run in six innings pitched. He allowed a runner past second base just once.
He was helped by some excellent fielding throughout the night, highlighted by a double play turned by first baseman Jack Wagner in the fourth inning and diving snag on a ground ball by Will Dryburg in the sixth to bring the inning to a close.
The Mustangs scored 12 runs on nine hits and one error. In the first inning, they scored on a one run double from Wagner, a sacrifice fly and a walk with bases loaded.
Brady Holden scored on a sacrifice fly in the second, and catcher Jaxon Himel drove in a runner following another bases loaded walk.
After two innings, the Mustangs (5-3) led the Heat 6-0. Wagner added another run on a double in the third, and a misplay by the Heat on a Brady Holden single allowed two Mustangs runners to run in in the fourth.
The Heat brought in relief pitcher Isaac Rechfield in the fifth inning, trailing 9-0. With two outs on the board and bases loaded, Holden connected on a high-arcing single to right field that just barely avoided a flyout by the first baseman, running in two to give the Mustangs an 11-0 lead.
Pitcher Jack Wells came in for Lutz in the seventh, and though he allowed the only run of the game for Wellington, the Heat were far removed from competing. Owen Bucher flied out in the last at bat of the game, and the Mustangs were able to end things early.
On Friday, the Mustangs will return to MINK League play as they face Des Moines for the first time this summer.
