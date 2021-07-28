When catcher Jaxon Himel stepped up to the plate with the game tied in the ninth inning of the St. Joseph Mustangs’ North Division Championship Tuesday night, he said he knew what he was looking for.
“I knew I could get the job done as long as I hit the ball somewhere hard,” Himel said. “With one out, it was pretty easy to just put the ball in the outfield, and we got it done.”
Himel flew one out to left field, but it was enough to score the runner tagging up from third, giving the Mustangs the lead and eventually a trip to the MINK League Championship Series.
After a pair of come-from-behind victories, the Mustangs look to ride the momentum to a second straight MINK League title.
To get to the championship series, the Mustangs had to go through the Clarinda A’s, the league’s best team by a wide margin. The A’s entered the game with a record of 37-5, with eight of those wins and none of those losses coming to the Mustangs.
The game didn’t look great to start, as Clarinda took a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said it was no cause for panic.
“We have to keep telling the guys that we need to chip away,” Coy said. “Get one run here, get one run there, we just gotta get it close towards the end of the game, then anything can happen, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The rally began in the seventh inning. It started with two runs, then three in the eighth, followed by three in the ninth to erase the deficit and secure the victory.
“We said we can either lay down and take this beating or we can have a lot of fun and make it one heck of a comeback,” Mustangs first baseman Sean O’Malley said. “It took us a few innings to get going, but I’m glad we did at the end.”
The comeback was the second in a row for the Mustangs, after they scored four runs in their last two at-bats Monday night to secure a victory over the Chillicothe Mudcats to take the wild card game.
“I think the guys are pretty relentless,” Himel said. “We persevere, and we want to win. I think it came down to, the last two days, us wanting it more than the other team, that’s all.”
Comebacks have become a brand for this Mustangs team, and that carried over into game one of the MINK League Championship Series Wednesday night.
Trailing 7-2 to the Sedalia Bombers going into the ninth inning, the Mustangs scored six runs to take the lead and take game one.
Now just one win away from a second straight MINK League title, Coy said he’s fully confident in the group he put together.
“I was able to coach against them in high school. I know how tough they are, I know how resilient they are,” Coy said. “They don’t give up, no matter what the circumstances are, and that’s a huge reason why I brought them here.
“They’re performing well when it counts the most, and that’s the most important thing.”
Game two of the MINK League Championship Series will take place Friday at Phil Welch Stadium. First pitch is set for 7.
