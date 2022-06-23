The Mustangs stormed back after trailing late, riding a six-run sixth inning to a 13-8 victory on Thursday at Phil Welch.
The Mustangs (13-7, 9-5 MINK) got an early lead in the second off of a one RBI single from Mason Holton to send Ryan Koski home. The Outlaws got on top with a two-run triple from catcher Max Bruff in the top of the third.
Designated hitter Karl Koerper tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run, before the Outlaws retook the lead with one run in the fifth.
The sixth inning began disastrously for the Mustangs, with Joplin batters Casey Yamauchi and Caden Bressler connecting for one run hits and giving up another on a wild pitch to give the Outlaws a 6-2 lead in a game where runs had been difficult to come by.
But in the bottom of the inning, the Mustangs caught a series of big breaks. Shortstop Dylan Carey went deep to right field for a triple to start the inning off, and first baseman Jack Wagner drove him in on the next at bat. The Mustangs then benefited from eight combined walks and hit batters in the remainder of the inning that scored five more runs.
The remaining innings also swung in the Mustangs’ favor. They racked up five runs on three hits in the seventh inning and were able to hold the Outlaws under that total in the final three innings.
Dawson Smith started on the mound, allowing eight hits and throwing six strikeouts in five and a half innings. Carey and Wagner both went 2-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBI’s each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.