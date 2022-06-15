The St. Joseph Mustangs are off to a strong start this season with a huge part of the success coming from a core of local players.
One of those players includes former Savannah Savage and future Northwest Missouri State Bearcat, Noah Bodenhausen.
Johnny Coy, manager of the Mustangs, contacted Bodenhausen two years ago after his career at Savannah. The opportunity to keep competing locally made it an easy decision for Bodenhausen.
“I’ve kind of grown up watching the Mustangs being local, so of course I said yes,” Bodenhausen said. “It’s an honor and privilege to play here.”
After high school, Bodenhausen committed to North Central Missouri College Pirates, where he just finished up his sophomore year.
Last season, Bodenhausen had a batting average of .314, with 15 RBI and one homerun.
Besides getting adjusted to a wooden bat, Bodenhausen believes this opportunity with the Mustangs is good experience moving forward.
“The pitching that we face seems to be a little bit better,” Bodenhausen said. “The competition is a little higher.”
Bodenhausen has always had a traveling fan base of family and friends. Residing in St. Joe and playing home games at historic Phil Welch Stadium has made it easy for his fan base to watch their favorite player.
“My grandparents can come to all the games and stuff, which is always nice. I love to have my family here to support me,” Bodenhausen said. “They came to all my high school games, now they get to come to the Mustangs’ games, so it's pretty cool.
In the young Mustangs’ season, the second baseman has six outs and nine assists. At the plate, Bodenhausen has four runs and four hits, while batting .304.
While the excitement of playing in front of familiar faces is there for Bodenhausen, there’s something else about the Mustangs that has kept him on the team.
“We play a lot of games, so you get to play all the time. The fans make it just completely different than all the other teams in the league,” Bodenhausen said. “The other teams in the league, we get to see some good pitching and competition, so the MINK League is pretty special for that.”
Bodenhausen is transferring from North Central Missouri College to Northwest Missouri State this season. He will major in accounting while playing baseball, hoping to receive his CPA. If it all works out, the chance at playing in the MLB is not off the table either.
When deciding where to continue his collegiate baseball career, Bodenhausen chose a place he felt most comfortable with.
“I've grown up going to Northwest, doing tournaments and showcases there,” Bodenhausen said. “I mean, we had football stuff there all the time, so I mean, it's close and it's like a second home already.
