The St. Joseph Mustangs came into Monday night’s playoff game against the Chillicothe Mudcats having struggled to drive in runs offensively. The Mustangs struggled to find offense for most of the night, but came away with an MINK North Wild Card Game win with four runs over their final two trips to the plate, defeating the Mudcats 5-3.
“We just tried to keep the right mindset,” Cole Sibowski said. “We know with our lineup that we are never out of a game.”
The Mudcats started Monday’s playoff game with a bang. Drake Kanallakan retired the first two batters in the top before allowing a solo homerun over the left field fence to catcher Josh Swinehart.
Sibowski helped earn that run back in the bottom of the first. The St. Joseph shortstop led off the inning with single, then scored on two throwing errors by Chillicothe.
The Mustangs then loaded the bases with two hits and a walk. St. Joseph’s offensive struggles with runners on base continued into the playoffs with the next two Mustangs retired on a strikeout and a fly ball to center field.
“I know that they were struggling against that side-armed lefty,” Manager Johnny Coy said. “It’s tough hitting against a guy like that when throws from two different slots. I knew that if we would just put together a couple of good at-bats, things were going to be okay.”
The Mudcats wasted little time retaking the lead in the top of the second. Kanllakan allowed one hit and two walks, all leading to a 2-1 Chillicothe lead. St. Joseph responded with two hits in the bottom of the frame, but again, were unable to drive anyone home.
Chillicothe added its third run of the game in the top of the fifth. Kanallakan pitched five innings for the Mustangs, allowing three runs on six hits. Scott Duensing held the St. Joseph offense in check in the fourth, fifth, and sixth—allowing zero hits and one baserunner.
The Mustangs found the hits they needed in the seventh and eighth innings. Sam Kissane and Noah Bodenhausen had back-to-back one-out hits in the seventh inning. Sibowski then drove in Kissane to make it a one-run game, and Brady Holden tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center field.
The runs kept coming in the eighth inning, beginning with a Chase Spoonemore one-out walk. Spoonemore reached third on a Sean O’Malley double, then scored on a wild pitch—giving the Mustangs a 4-3 lead. Ike Book drove in the game’s final run on a single.
“It was like the third or fourth time through the lineup, we started to see his breaking ball a little better and luckily we got some barrels,” Sibowski said.
The Mustangs will look to clinch a spot in the Mink League Championship series tomorrow night in Clarinda. St. Joseph is 0-6 against the A’s this season, but Mack Stephenson is excited for his first start against the Mink League’s best.
“Being the underdog, you go in and know that there isn’t much to lose,” Stephenson said. “They’re a solid ball club, but we’re a solid ball club too. That’s the best part about the postseason—it’s anybody’s game.”
