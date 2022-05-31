Fans young and old showed up to Phil Welch Stadium Tuesday evening in advance of the 2022 season opener for the St. Joseph Mustangs.
The seven-time MINK League champions held their annual Fan Fest to introduce the community to the 2022 roster, which will try to become the first team in franchise history win the MINK Championship Series for three-straight season.
The Mustangs went into the 2019 postseason as favorites and won the title before rallying as a wild card team facing deficits through the 2021 postseason.
Led by third-year player Brady Holden, a Missouri Western and Mid-Buchanan alum, and a host of other returners and local talent, there's no doubt in returns wanting to be back at the Phil this summer.
"It's just a winning organization, awesome atmosphere playing in front of these crowds," Holden said. "Between the two of those things, it's hard to beat."
Fans arrived at Phil Welch Stadium for a chance to meet the new roster, whether it was watch batting practice, get autographs or hear interviews with the players.
Fans also tasted concession items from hot dogs to snow cones, participated in national anthem auditions and hung out in the longtime home of the Mustangs.
Since the conclusion of last season, anticipation has been building for manager Johnny Coy.
"Me and my assistant coaches for sure have been waiting about nine months to get these guys here," Coy said. "I've been building this team over the last six, seven months. These guys are pretty good players, and I know they're really good kids, they're gonna play super hard for the fans here."
The Mustangs will kick off the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a matchup against the Clarinda A's at Phil Welch Stadium. The game will include a championship ring ceremony, free admission for school employees with identification and postgame fireworks.
