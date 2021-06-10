The Mustangs struggled to generate and capitalize on scoring opportunities against the KC Monarchs, losing 3-0 Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium.

The Mustangs have not had a great start to the season in terms of scoring, even with an eight-run game against Joplin last week. On the season, they’re averaging under three runs per game through their first six.

Mustangs (2-4) veteran Brady Holden has faith that the team is going to turn it around, but admits that it hasn’t been up to the standard he’s used to.

“It’s frustrating, because our pitchers are doing well for us. The bats will get going though,” he said. “We need to do the things offensively to help them out.”

Starting pitcher Micah Diamond threw 10 strikeouts in six innings, and it was his excellent effort on the mound that kept the Mustangs in the game through the early portion.

With quick inning after quick inning, the contest was moving along at a blistering rate and bringing to mind the team’s extra inning loss in the second game of the season that saw neither club score a run in regulation.

Finally, in the top of the sixth, the Monarchs (1-1) broke the silence. With two outs on the board and runners on third and second, Monarchs shortstop Daryl Graham connected on a 2 RBI single that just barely escaped the clutches of Mustangs shortstop Harper Beattie.

“Our shortstop usually gets to that ball. It was a pretty easy play, but it was able to get away from him and that stuff happens,” coach Johnny Coy said. “That has nothing to do with why we won or lost. We lost because we didn’t swing it well.”

The Monarchs scored another run in the top of the seventh, building a three-run deficit that looked less and less likely to be overcome with each stagnant inning from the Mustangs.

The final inning started strong with a double from first baseman Sean O’Malley, but hopes quickly deteriorated after three outs closed the game.

The stat sheet was kinder on the Mustangs than reality, as a few two-out hits throughout the game effectively gave the appearance of a decent effort at the plate. But Coy said scoring has as much to do with placement and proper timing than it does volume.

“We got nine, ten hits which is usually a good night. But when guys were in scoring position, we just didn’t execute,” Coy said. “Got to bear down when guys are on base and get runners across home plate.”

The Mustangs hope to rebound against the Clarinda A’s on Friday night at Phil Welch Stadium.