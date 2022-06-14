Mustangs Logo (copy)

The St. Joseph Mustangs allowed six runs in the first inning, and a comeback attempt came up short in a 13-9 loss Tuesday at the Sedalia Bombers.

The Mustangs (8-5, 5-5 MINK) took a 1-0 lead in the first before scored six in the bottom of the from on a fly out, a wild pitch and three base hits.

The Bombers added three more runs in the third for a 9-1 lead.


Brady Holden began the comeback with an RBI double in the fifth as part of a five-run frame. The Mustangs scored four runs on four more singles to pull within three runs.

A Jack Wagner single eventually score Michael Paule in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 9-7.

However, the Bombers came back with four more runs in the seventh to build a 13-7 gap.

Valentino Salgado got two runs back on a ninth-inning double, but the comeback ended there.

Salgado led the Mustangs with three RBIs and two hits.

St. Joseph returns to action Wednesday and Thursday at Chillicothe.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

