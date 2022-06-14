MINK LEAGUE | Sedalia 13, St. Joseph 9 Mustangs fall to Sedalia, 13-9 By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email Jun 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Joseph Mustangs allowed six runs in the first inning, and a comeback attempt came up short in a 13-9 loss Tuesday at the Sedalia Bombers.The Mustangs (8-5, 5-5 MINK) took a 1-0 lead in the first before scored six in the bottom of the from on a fly out, a wild pitch and three base hits.The Bombers added three more runs in the third for a 9-1 lead.Brady Holden began the comeback with an RBI double in the fifth as part of a five-run frame. The Mustangs scored four runs on four more singles to pull within three runs.A Jack Wagner single eventually score Michael Paule in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 9-7.However, the Bombers came back with four more runs in the seventh to build a 13-7 gap.Valentino Salgado got two runs back on a ninth-inning double, but the comeback ended there.Salgado led the Mustangs with three RBIs and two hits.St. Joseph returns to action Wednesday and Thursday at Chillicothe. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mustang Baseball Sport Comeback Run Valentino Salgado Base Hit Inning Sedalia Bombers Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +3 Sports St. Joseph County Club holds 69th Annual Tournament +3 Sports Mustangs' bats struggle in loss to Prospects +2 Chiefs Running back Edwards-Helaire enters important third season with Chiefs +3 Sports Mustangs score early and often in blowout win against Heat Local Forecast 13 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
