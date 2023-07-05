The St. Joseph Mustangs have been tearing through the MINK League as of late, with a victory from Monday against Chillicothe propelling the team to outright first place in the North Division.
On Wednesday, the Mustangs began one of its most important series to date with the Clarinda A’s, sitting then half a game back of St. Joe in the league. Despite the hype surrounding the game, the A’s were able to get out of Phil Welch Stadium in seven innings with a 11-1 victory.
Action began early, as the A’s were able to load first and third base in the top of the first inning after an infield ball bounced above a Mustang defender. Next batter, ball bounces between first and second, was fielded cleanly for an out, but the sacrifice allowed Clarinda to take a 1-0 lead.
Bottom of the first wasn’t as nice to St. Joe, as Noah Bodenhausen was able to get to first base, but Clarinda would retire the next three batters to move onto the second.
In the top of the second, Tanner Schmidt was having trouble finding the strike zone. He would load up the bases, and a ball four would allow another A’s athlete to jog across home plate to take a 2-0 lead.
Schmidt was able to get out of the inning after a mound visit, but the bottom of the second wasn’t as kind to St. Joe, as once again they were scoreless after allowing a Clarinda run.
It wouldn’t be until the fourth inning until more runs were tallied on the scoreboard, and once again, it was Clarinda. They put two runs in the fourth before tallying another run in the fifth inning.
The sixth inning opened the floodgates, with four runs from the A’s pushed their lead 9-0. Mustangs’ Aron Harrington sac fly would put a run on the board for the ’Stangs, but a two run seventh inning from the A’s enforced the mercy rule.
Mustangs will fight for first place once again Thursday against the A’s.
