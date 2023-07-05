MUSTANGS

St. Joseph Mustang batter Brayden Luikart swings during a MINK League contest.

 Photo courtesy of Emma Crouch | St. Joseph Mustangs

The St. Joseph Mustangs have been tearing through the MINK League as of late, with a victory from Monday against Chillicothe propelling the team to outright first place in the North Division.

On Wednesday, the Mustangs began one of its most important series to date with the Clarinda A’s, sitting then half a game back of St. Joe in the league. Despite the hype surrounding the game, the A’s were able to get out of Phil Welch Stadium in seven innings with a 11-1 victory.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

