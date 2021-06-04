Though the Mustangs bullpen gave the Jefferson City Renegades all they could handle through 10 innings, the dam broke in a big way. After holding the Renegades to just one run through 10 innings, they ultimately lost 6-2 on Friday at Phil Welch stadium.

As one would expect in a game that was scoreless at the end of regulation, the pitchers were the stars of the show early on. Mustangs pitcher Drake Kanallakan started on the mound for the Mustangs (1-1, 0-1 MINK) and went six innings, finishing with eight strikeouts.

Early on the Mustangs scoring drought seemed more like a symptom of inopportune mistakes at the plate, less than an overall failure to get on base. The second and third innings both ended with Mustangs runners stranded in scoring position, missed opportunities that came back to haunt them all night.

St. Joseph stayed in the game due to efforts like center fielder Noah Grauberger’s acrobatic snag of a deep shot from Renegades (3-0) batter Ben Burton. The diving catch put an end to the top of the fifth, and likely would have led to Jefferson City taking the first lead of the game if it had fallen.

Mustangs relief pitcher Jay Greco performed admirably once Kanallakan left the game, throwing a pair of strikeouts in three innings. He allowed the first run of the game in the first extra period, though blame could hardly be placed squarely on his shoulders. With one out on the board, Renegades infielder Carter Mize connected on a grounder that was scooped up by the short stop Cole Slibowski, but a wild throw to first let Jefferson City’s Caden Diel get home for the first run of the game.

The Mustangs were able to rise to the occasion, thankfully. Michael Paule got on base with a single, then got into scoring position with one on the board. A sacrifice fly, courtesy of Lafayette alumni Ike Book, tied up the game and made a long game even longer.

The top of the 11th proved to be the Mustangs’ downfall. Tanner Lukowski struggled to keep the ball out of play and a few crucial errors led to the Renegades piling up five runs in the inning, a deluge of scoring in the previously gridlocked game.

Though the Mustangs managed to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning, a double play from the Renegades ended any hope of a miracle.

The Mustangs will hope to get back on track when they host the Nevada Griffons on Saturday.