Despite a two-homer effort from Sam Kissane, the St. Joseph Mustangs failed to muster the well-rounded performance they needed, losing 6-4 to the Chillicothe Mudcats on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium. It was their third loss to Chillicothe in the month of July.
Dawson Smith started on the mound for the Mustangs (13-12), allowing five runs in the five innings that he pitched to go along with two strikeouts.
Chillicothe (10-11) scored first in the third, first on a sacrifice fly with bases loaded and then off of a two RBI triple from Josh Swinehart to take an early 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, the Mustangs responded in kind. Kissane immediately connected on a solo home run, and Sean O’Malley hit a single later on to drive in Cole Slibowski to cut the deficit to one.
Kissane spoke about the two home runs, his first two of the season.
“It feels pretty good, actually, to finally get it over,” Kissane said. “Metal bat to wood bat is kind of a difference, so finally making some connection and seeing the ball through felt pretty good today.”
Another deep shot from the Mudcats gave them another two runs in the fourth. This time the Mustangs were unable to give it back in the bottom of the period.
The Mustangs did not struggle to make contact with the ball. They were struck out just three times as a team, but the Mudcats fielded impeccably. Though the Mustangs were able to string together many promising at bats, Chillicothe turned four double plays to take the wind out of their sails.
“We had 11 or 12 hits today. But you get a hit and the next guy up rolls a double play, it’s like ‘What do you do next?’” Kissane said. “The play’s over and the momentum’s gone, like four or five times today we had to keep rebuilding that momentum.”
Still, the Mustangs kept the game competitive on the defensive end. They held Chillicothe scoreless until the ninth, when the Mudcats cobbled together one final insurance run to bring the score to 6-2 with just the bottom of the inning remaining to play.
Kissane connected on a two-run dinger with no outs on the board to tease a comeback, but the next three batters found themselves putout to bring the contest to an anti-climatic end.
Now 1-5 in their last six outings, the Mustangs called a team meeting following the game. Kissane gave some insight on what transpired beyond earshot of the public.
“If you’re a fan here and you come here everyday, you know exactly what that talk was about. We had a good winning streak going, and I think we got comfy and lazy,” he said. “We need to stop acting like lazy summer kids and act like we’re college athletes, waking up early and doing what needs to be done.”
They will get a chance to right the ship when they travel to Sedalia for their next contest this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.