CLARINDA, Ia. — The Mustangs fell 8-3 to the Clarinda A’s on Monday at Clarinda Municipal Stadium, allowing four unearned runs defensively and striking out 13 times at the plate.
Clarinda third baseman Kam Kelton got the A’s on the scoreboard first, driving in Aidan Garrett on a double in the bottom of the first inning.
The Mustangs tied the score in the second, with Will Dryburgh running in on a single from second baseman Noah Bodenhousen.
Bodenhousen led the Mustangs in RBIs and batting average, going 2 for 4 with two RBI.
The two teams again traded runs in the bottom of the second and top of the third, with the Mustangs scoring on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Koski.
The A’s then scored six unanswered runs in the fourth and sixth innings, including three unearned runs in the fourth, a run on an error in the sixth and a two RBI home run from Clarinda centerfielder Tab Tracy also in the sixth.
Ty Hilsabeck started on the mound for the Mustangs, allowing all eight runs on ten hits through the first six innings. He also was responsible for four errors.
The Mustangs cut the deficit in the top of the seventh with a one run double from Dylan Carey, but needed a rally in the final two innings to close the gap. Clarinda relief pitchers C. Young and Luke Saunders put an end to any hope that the Mustangs may have had, pitching back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the eighth and the ninth, including three strikeouts.
Ricky Harrison threw ten strikeouts as Clarinda’s starting pitcher, and Tracy led the team with three RBI.
The Mustangs will return to action with a doubleheader against the Des Moines Prospects on Tuesday.
