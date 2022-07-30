On the backs of one of the best hitting performances in MINK League history from first baseman Jack Wagner, the St. Joseph Mustangs beat the Joplin Outlaws 11-1 in seven innings in the final game of the MINK League Championship Series on Saturday at Phil Welch.

For the third year in a row and for the eighth time since 2009, the Mustangs are MINK League champions.


