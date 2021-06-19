The St. Joseph Mustangs improved to 8-6 on the season and 6-1 over their last seven games with a 5-3 win over the North Kansas City Giants Saturday night at Phil Welch Stadium. Mustangs starter Mack Stephenson struck out 11 batters over seven innings, earning his second win of the season.
“You can’t say enough about the defense tonight and the offense picking me up,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson is averaging eight and a half strikeouts per start after Saturday night’s performance. The Weston native and William Jewell Cardinal held the Giants without a hit through four and two-thirds innings.
“Mack is always going to go deep into a game, he’s got a very deep gas tank,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “He’s going to throw a lot of pitches and always give us a chance to win on the mound.”
The Giants broke through first with a run in the top of the first. Shortstop Chris Hunter led off the game with a walk, then stole second base and reached third base on a passed ball. Catcher Conner Simons drove in Hunter with a sacrifice fly to right field.
St. Joseph quickly took control in the bottom of the first with a single and back-to-back doubles. Center fielder Brady Holden drove in the Mustangs’ first run and Ike Book drove in the next two runs with a two-run double.
“It was nice after a couple of bad games to get a little bounce back night,” Book said. “We have a team that really picks everyone up. We know the talent we have, and no one is really worried about stats.”
Book was three-for-four on the night with a walk and scored a run to give St. Joseph a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Book leads the team with nine RBI this season and is second on the team with a .379 batting average.
“Ike Book swung it really well today,” Coy said. “He wasn’t getting a lot of his pitches to hit, but he was able to hit the ball the other way.”
The Mustangs added their fifth run of the game in the fifth inning. Holden drove in Coleman Fenton for his second RBI of the game and fifth this season.
Stephenson ran into some trouble in the top of the seventh. After starting the inning with a strikeout, the St. Joseph starter allowed four-straight Giants to reach base. North Kansas City capitalized on the opportunity with a two-run seventh inning.
The Mustangs turned to Tyler Boyett in the eighth and ninth innings. Boyett allowed six runs in his first appearance of the season but has allowed just one run over his last four innings pitched.
St. Joseph begins a six-game homestand on Wednesday with the Clarinda A’s. The two teams will play Wednesday and Thursday in a matchup between the top two teams in the division.
The Mustangs believe the best is yet to come now that the team has begun to gel.
“It took some confidence and familiarity,” Stephenson said. “We had a chance to hangout to together and it eased the tension. After being in an area you don’t know with people you don’t know, we got to know each other and we started playing more loose. We started to understand that it is no different playing out here versus anywhere else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.