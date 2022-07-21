The St. Joseph Mustangs shut out the Chillicothe Mudcats in their last meeting of the regular season, winning 11-0 in seven innings on Thursday at Phil Welch.

The Mustangs (32-14, 28-14 MINK) racked up eight runs through the first two innings. Second baseman Michael Paule kicked off the scoring in dramatic fashion with a two run home run over the left field fence, and third baseman Mason Holton connected on a single to drive in Ryan Koski which closed out scoring in the first.


