The St. Joseph Mustangs shut out the Chillicothe Mudcats in their last meeting of the regular season, winning 11-0 in seven innings on Thursday at Phil Welch.
The Mustangs (32-14, 28-14 MINK) racked up eight runs through the first two innings. Second baseman Michael Paule kicked off the scoring in dramatic fashion with a two run home run over the left field fence, and third baseman Mason Holton connected on a single to drive in Ryan Koski which closed out scoring in the first.
They benefited from a pair of Mudcats errors in the second, and four batters connected on singles to account for five runs in the frame. Dylan Carey, Jack Wagner, Tyler Petrosino, Rob Butler and Will Dryburgh scored on a combination of RBIs, wild pitches and errors.
"The guys swung the bat really well tonight, got a lot of guys on base and were able to get them across," Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. "That's always a good thing at the end of the year when we're doing those things. Glad we were able to get a run rule and get the guys a bit of rest."
Camden Lutz came in for starting pitcher Max Spitzmiller in the third inning, allowing only three hits and throwing nine strikeouts in five innings pitched. Defensively, the Mustangs did not allowed the Mudcats to advance past second base a single time.
Lutz spoke on his performance, and the benefit of so much early run support.
"It helped me out a lot, just trying to throw a lot of strikes out there and not let them score any runs," he said. "I knew we all wanted to get out of here early."
The Mustangs scored three more runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings in order to achieve the 10-run lead they would need to end the game early in the seventh inning. Jack Wagner connected on a pair of one run singles, and Ryan Koski scored on a groundout.
Paule led the team with three RBI.
With just two more games to go in the regular season, the Mustangs are second in the MINK North behind Clarinda. In these final days before the postseason, Coy wants the team focus on themselves.
"We don't need to worry about what other teams are doing, we just need to control what we can control," Coy said. "If we continue playing well, I'm pretty confident no matter where we're playing we're going to have a good shot to win."
The Mustangs will host the Carroll Merchants in their second to last regular season game of the season tonight.
