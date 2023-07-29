After Friday night's improbable comeback, the St. Joseph Mustangs ran out of gas.
The Mustangs could only muster five hits in a 4-0 loss to the Jefferson City Renegades in the MINK league championship, snapping their championship streak at three years.
For the Renegades, it's their first league championship in team history.
"Our guys fought, they fought hard," Coy said. "Our bats went cold toward the last couple of games."
Like Friday's game, neither team broke off any runs early. For the Mustangs, this included stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, an inning that saw Mason Holton get tagged out between third base and home on a groundball.
The Renegades broke through for a run in the fourth inning, where Mustangs starter Michael Infranca minimized damage after surrendering the bases loaded with no outs.
After allowing another run with bases loaded in the fifth, Infranca appeared to be on his way to minimizing damage again. That's when Aiden Baumann purposely got in a rundown between first and second base, distracting Infranca just enough to allow Luke Matschiner to score from third and make it a 3-0 game.
If there was any play that completely changed the complexion of this game, that was it. The Mustangs, with their season and championship streak on the line, only recorded one hit after this.
Renegades starter Nick Panagos went the distance, silencing the potent Mustangs lineup to five total hits and no earned runs, striking out six on 119 pitches. Panagos simply forced weak contact and his defense answered the call, taking the title back home to Missouri's capital city.
The Mustangs have set a high standard for themselves, making the loss more disappointing.
"The expectation of St. Joe is we expect to win the league," said Mustangs owner Ky Turner. "For us to have been disappointed in not winning the championship is quite a statement."
The disappointment of the loss doesn't overshadow the record-setting season that 2023 was. The team went 29-15 and shattered old attendance records.
Having experienced the environment as a manager and as a player, Coy hopes the team appreciates the summer at Phil Welch Stadium was.
"I told the guys 'You'll be 60 years old and you'll remember the 2023 season playing for the Mustangs,'" Coy said. "I've traveled all over the country playing baseball and my fondest memory of baseball was playing right here in St. Joe for the Mustangs."
