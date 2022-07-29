The St. Joseph Mustangs kept their season alive with a nail biting 6-5 victory over the Joplin Outlaws on Friday at Phil Welch, opening the door for a win-or-go-home championship game on Saturday.
In the latter half of the game, the Mustangs found themselves with their backs against the wall time and time again. Thankfully for them, this year’s team is no stranger to a little bit of adversity.
“I said it earlier in the year, we’ve been pulling this kind of thing off all year long and I knew it was going to come in handy,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “In a tight situation, there’s nobody in the league who has seen them more times than our team has. I’m pretty confident that we can pull out wins when we need to.”
The Mustangs scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the third. Jaxon Himel ran in for an unearned run on a throw to first to begin scoring. Not soon after, Brady Holden and Dylan Carey combined for a pair of RBIs on a single and a sacrifice fly, respectively.
After a quiet fourth, the Outlaws scored their first run of the game on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth. They followed that up with their first half inning of the night, loading the bases with no outs on the board and scoring three times via a bases loaded walk and a Caden Bressler single.
Now trailing 4-3, the Mustangs matched the Outlaws scoring output in the bottom of the inning. Jaxon Himel scored on an error on a throw to first, and second baseman Noah Bodenhousen connected on the biggest hit of the night. With two strikes on the board, he hit a single into left field to drive in Mason Holton and Trevor McCollum.
Leading 6-4, the Mustangs allowed a run in the top of the seventh before stranding runners on the corners with a clutch double play to end the frame. Now ahead by just one run in the eighth, they once again turned a double play before relief pitcher Jack Wells struck out Joplin’s Matt Woodmansee with bases loaded to leave them with no runs.
Bodenhousen spoke on the team’s attitude when the game is on the line.
“I think this team really thrives under pressure,” he said. “When it’s a must-do situation, that’s when we’re at our best.”
Morichika Hama finished the game on the mound, pitching a 1-2-3 inning.
The Mustangs will host the Outlaws in the last game of the 2022 MINK League season tonight at Phil Welch. Coy was bristling with anticipation for the championship match.
“In a one game winner-take-all situation, anything can happen,” he said. “Man, I absolutely can’t wait. I probably won’t sleep tonight.”
