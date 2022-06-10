The St. Joseph Mustangs struggled at the plate in their 11-7 loss to the Des Moines Prospects on Friday at Phil Welch, connecting for just four hits over nine innings.
The Prospects kicked off scoring in the game with a two-run home run from Nik George to take an early 2-0 lead.
The Prospects racked up three runs in the following four frames, while the Mustangs (5-4) floundered offensively. They scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning but had connected for just two hits in the first five innings.
Their fortunes changed, however, in the sixth inning. Michael Infranca came in on the mound for St. Joseph and forced outs in consecutive at bats to escape from a bases loaded jam. In the bottom of the inning, the Mustangs benefitted from seven straight free bases on walks or hit batters. By the inning’s end, they had made up the deficit.
The Prospects got back on top in the top of the seventh on a one run double to centerfield by Leighton Jenkins. Nicholas Prater also scored in the inning with a two run double to extend their lead to 9-5 over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs connected for two hits in the bottom of the inning to match their game total to that point, and third baseman Mason Holton drove in Rob Butler, but a Michael Paule flyout with bases loaded shut down their best opportunity to make up the deficit.
The Prospects added two runs in the eighth. By the game’s end, they had compiled 14 hits to the Mustangs’ four, aided by three Mustangs errors.
The Mustangs will play Jefferson City at Phil Welch on Saturday, their first game against the Renegades this summer.
