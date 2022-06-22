CARROLL, Ia. — The Mustangs cruised to commanding 15-1 victory over the Carroll Merchants on Wednesday at Merchants Park, racking up 16 hits en route to a run rule win.
The Mustangs (12-7, 8-5 MINK) started off hot at the plate. Second Baseman Will Dryburg singled to left field and then stole second and third base, setting up a one run single from designated hitter Karl Koerper which was immediately followed by RBI’s from R. Koski, Jaxon Himel and Trevor McCollum.
Mason Holton started on the mound for the Mustangs, allowing just three hits in five innings. Relief pitcher Jack Wells finished the game, throwing three strikeouts.
The Mustangs continued their offensive onslaught in the top of the third. Tyler Petrosino was walked and stole second and third before running in on a passed ball to begin scoring in the frame, but it was McCollum’s two run double to left field that was the highlight of the inning.
The Merchants scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth off of an error.
The Mustangs put up consecutive two hit, two run innings in the fifth and sixth to bring the score to the final total of 15-1, though in each inning they left runners on second and third that could have ended the game prior to the seventh inning.
Trevor McCollum led the Mustangs, going 4 for 5 at the plate with a whopping five runs batted in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.