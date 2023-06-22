The St. Joseph Mustangs returned to Phil Welch Stadium with a high-scoring victory on Thursday. The matchup pitted two teams that have won their leagues three years in a row. The Mustangs (MINK League) faced off with the Raiders (Ban Johnson), a collegiate baseball league based out of Kansas City.
It was a slow burn through the first two innings as neither team was able to tally a run on the scoreboard. However, there was plenty of action and runs for the remainder of the contest, paving way for a 11-7 Mustangs victory.
After two innings, the third proved to be the real start to the contest. Ban Johnson's Spencer Miller helped move a runner to second after a hit to center field in the third inning. Not long after, Jack Mosh drove a pitch to the gap in left center field that brought in two Raiders to take an early 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third.
Now with the Mustangs up to bat, they wanted to retaliate as quickly as possible. Cole Slibowski lined one down the right field foul line for a double, setting up runners on third and second. The Mustangs would load the bases after Trevor McCollum took ball four.
The Mustangs' next batter experienced a wild pitch that rolled back to the wall, bringing in Noah Bodenhausen for St. Joseph’s first run. Mason Holton's sacrifice brought in another run to tie the game at two.
More damage would be done in the third inning as Jeremy Rader found the gap in right field, and Trevor McCollum crossed home for a 3-2 lead after three innings. The Mustangs would see their lead disappear to 4-3 in favor of the Raiders, before an action-packed five run fourth inning propelled the Mustangs back to a 8-4 lead.
After the fourth inning, at least one run (besides the eighth) was scored, keeping the fans on their feet throughout the entirety of the contest. With the win, Mustangs improve to 13-7 overall. They’ll play at Phil Welch through Saturday before hitting the road.
