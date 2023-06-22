Mustangs

The St. Joseph Mustangs returned to Phil Welch Stadium with a high-scoring victory on Thursday. The matchup pitted two teams that have won their leagues three years in a row. The Mustangs (MINK League) faced off with the Raiders (Ban Johnson), a collegiate baseball league based out of Kansas City.

It was a slow burn through the first two innings as neither team was able to tally a run on the scoreboard. However, there was plenty of action and runs for the remainder of the contest, paving way for a 11-7 Mustangs victory.

