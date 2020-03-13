Following alterations to this weekend's MSHSAA state basketball tournaments, there is no plans to make alterations to the upcoming high school spring sports season in Missouri.
MSHSAA made the announcement via a release Friday morning. MSHSAA announced Thursday that limited fans would be allowed at the Class 1, 2, and 3 Championships in Springfield, while no fans will be on hand for this weekend's quarterfinal contests in Classes 4 and 5.
"The MSHSAA staff and Board of Directors have not made any alterations to the spring sports or activities season at this point. Class and district assignments for the spring were released (Friday) morning at 7:00 am. We are monitoring what is happening from the Missouri Department of Health, the Governor's Office, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined to suspend any contests and practices, we will notify our schools with instructions and look at any adjustments to the bylaws to allow the post-season to be played," MSHSAA said in a release.
"Again, at this time, we have not altered the spring season, and we encourage each school to make the best decision for their school and community regarding the regular season."
The announcement comes on another day that COVID-19 took a took on the sports world. The Kansas state basketball tournament was canceled following Thursday's quarterfinals.
One day after announcing upcoming events would be played without fans, the PGA canceled the remainder of The Players Championship and has postponed all upcoming events, including The Masters on April 9.
The Premier League in England became the latest soccer league to suspend games, after Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. Games will not be played in England until April 3.
Germany was the last major league to cancel, deciding Friday to stop games until April 2.
All Champions League and Europa League games have been suspended indefinitely.
NASCAR postponed its race in Atlanta this weekend and Miami next week.