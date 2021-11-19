MSHSAA released its Class and District assignments for the 2021-22 basketball season Friday morning.
A new change in Classes 5 and 6 sees MSHSAA move from 16 districts to just eight for the 2022 championship run.
Central falls into Class 6 District 8 with Liberty, liberty North, North Kansas City, Oak Park, Park Hill, Park Hill South and Staley.
After a season in Class 5, Lafayette returns to Class 4 to compete in District 16. The grouping includes six of the eight MEC teams — Benton, Cameron, Chillicothe, Lafayette, Maryville and Savannah. The Benton girls went on to get in fourth in the state a season ago while the Richmond boys were victorious, though they are now moved to District 15.
A new year also sees Mid-Buchanan bumped out from Class 2 to Class 3. The Dragons boys will try to repeat a district championship season, this time in Class 3 District 15, with Cristo Rey, East Buchanan, Frontier, Lathrop, Lawson and St. Pius X, whose girls will be in Class 4 District 14. Frontier’s girls will also compete in Class 4.
Class 3 District 16 includes Hamilton, South Harrison, Trenton, Brookfield, Carrollton, Marceline and Milan.
Bishop LeBlond once again falls into Class 2 District 16. The Golden Eagles boys fell to North Andrew in the title game a year ago while the girls advanced to the state quarterfinals. The district will also include Albany, King City, North Andrew, East Atchison and Nodaway Valley.
Class 2 District 15 includes Gallatin, Maysville, North Platte, Stewartsville/Osborn, Plattsburg, Polo and West Platte.
In Class 1, District 16 will again be made up of the defending boys runners-up and the defending girls champions. The district will include Mound City, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley and Worth County.
District 15 will include DeKalb, Northland Christian, Pattonsburg, St. Joseph Christian, Stanberry, Union Star and Winston. Northland will not compete in girls basketball.
