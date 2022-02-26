By the end of their 48-26 victory over North Kansas City in Saturday's Class 6 District 8 quarterfinal game at CHS Coliseum, the Central girls basketball program had a new all-time leading scorer.
With just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Indians senior Ella Moody drove into the paint and went up with a floater. It was a routine play that didn't look dissimilar from the hundreds of other baskets that she's scored in her time with Central (18-7). But the score pushed her to Central's all-time record, surpassing the mark of 1,420 set by Monique Lucas in 1985.
It's been a long road for Moody, who started as a freshman, won districts as an sophomore and Class 6 all-state as a junior. She has been one of the team's leading contributors in every season, and she reflected on one of her first experiences with the program.
"My freshman year, my coach walked me through the building and said, 'Your name can be up here.' He let me know I was capable of all of these things," she said. "At the time, I knew that I had all of these coaches pushing me and it's really nice to have that support system."
Indians coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith has coached Moody for two years, and he spoke on the enormous impact that she has had on the program in his time at Central.
"She's the first one to step out and help our young ones and encourage people. It's a lot of fun to see kids like that have success," he said. "She put it all out there and worked her butt off, she deserves the things she gets. She really does. I have not coached a kid that worked harder than she does."
The game itself was typical for the Indians at this point in the season, and in fact it finished with the same 22-point differential as their regular season game against North Kansas City (9-16) less than two weeks ago.
Central began with a 15-6 first quarter, struggling at times in a half court setting but making up for it by generating turnover after turnover that turned into points on the offensive end. Moody saw a Central defense force two turnovers that led to transition layups for her, pulling within two points of the scoring record early.
Even when the Hornets were able to reign in the turnovers in the second quarter, they still struggled to get the ball through the hoop. The Indians led 21-13 at the half.
North Kansas City briefly cut the deficit to just five points midway through the third quarter, but a quick Central run to finish out the period put them up by 13 entering the fourth. Just as they have for much of the latter half of the season, the defense turned it on at the end of the game and snuffed out any remote hope that the Hornets had of a comeback.
Central will advance to play Park Hill South at Park Hill High School in the Class 6 District 8 semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Monday. It will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, and the de facto tie breaker in the series as both teams can boast a tight win against the other.
With their district championship hopes on the line, Wiebelt-Smith doesn't see his team backing down from anyone.
"We put on the board down there today, this is step one. There's six steps we need to get done ,and step one was today. Step two is on Monday," he said. "We're excited for it. We aren't shying away from anybody. I like our team and our mentality right now."
No. 1 Staley will face No. 4 Park Hill in the opener at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The Central boys saw their season end with a 66-48 loss at top-seeded Staley Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.