ST. LOUIS | Jeimer Candelario capped off a two-homer day with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the seventh inning to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in Game 2 Thursday for a doubleheader split.

The Cardinals won the opener 12-2 behind a five-homer attack.

In the first game, Yadier Molina, wearing uniform No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente, hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning for the Cardinals.

Candelario hit a two-run homer in the first game and added a solo shot in the nightcap.

The highlight of the Cardinals’ six-homer day was Molina’s emotional blast.

The normally stoic Molina jumped into the air after passing first base and appeared to wipe away a tear with his uniform sleeve as he approached home plate.

Molina was among players from the commonwealth who wore the number as part of Major League Baseball’s tributes this week to Clemente, who died in a 1972 plane crashed in Nicaragua.

With his 158th home run for St. Louis, Molina passed Johnny Mize and moved into sole possession of 10th on the Cardinals career list.

Lane Thomas, Tyler O’Neill, Paul Goldschmidt and Rangel Ravelo also homered for St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (4-0, 2.68) is to face visiting Cincinnati and RHP Luis Castillo (1-5, 3.95) in the opener of a three-game series on today.

— From AP reports