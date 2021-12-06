Mizzou and Kansas are going bowling.
Missouri football faces Army in the Armed Forces Bowl game on Dec. 22, and the Kansas State Wildcats will face LSU at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Jan. 4.
Mizzou (6-6) snuck into bowl eligibility after winning two of its final three games of the regular season. The Tigers earned their sixth win with a 24-23 overtime victory over Florida on Nov. 20 before falling to Arkansas 34-17 in their regular-season finale on Nov. 26.
Army (8-3) has one final left on its schedule against Navy on Saturday. Heading into its finale against Navy, Army has won its last four games. Army boasts five rushers with 345 yards or more on the ground this season.
Kansas State (7-5) didn't play in a bowl game last year due to COVID within the program but will return to the stage this year. The Wildcats were 3-0 to start this year while the Tigers finished the season 6-6 and recently hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame.
The Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Texas Bowl will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
