Back in 1986, the NCAA implemented a 3-point line, which would eventually change the way the game was played. Athletes have created a form of art when it comes to shooting it from long range, as shown by the likes of Steph Curry, Ray Allen, James Harden and others.
At Missouri Western, the Griffons have their own 3-point sniper in junior Reese Glover, who now sits alone at the top, becoming the all-time 3-point leader at Western. The feat was accomplished on Jan. 12, where Glover entered the contest against Newman tied with the all-time 3-point leader with 233.
“I knew if I made one, I would break it,” Glover said. “I tried not to think about it because then I psyched myself out, but when I made it, it was kind of a little bit of relief.”
That relief felt by the Franklin, Tennessee, native came at the 14:25 mark of the first half, where he received a pass at the top of the arc from Taye Fields, and splashed home the record setting three.
“I’m just really happy I got the opportunity to break the record and I mean, without God, I wouldn't be able to do this,” Glover said. “I'm just really grateful to him as well and my teammates for getting me the ball, because I don't really create on my own, I’m a spot up guy.”
The junior’s work ethic was never in question when being recruited, as head coach Will Martin used to play against Glover's brother back in high school. These battles reminded Martin of the upbringing Glover had, and he knew he'd carry the same aura about him.
“I brought him into this program because of his character, his grit, his integrity and that has shown his entire career,” Martin said. “He's a great example for our entire team of what flows about.”
Going against his older brothers growing up, Glover knew he'd have to craft a way to find success, which molded his style of play early on.
“My brothers are basketball players, a lot older than me, and they taught me how to shoot the ball, so I've always been a hard worker,” Glover said. “I feel, you know, I'm not the biggest guy, the tallest guy on the court most of the time, so I try to have a little niche, and my niche was shooting the ball.”
The guard’s biggest 3-point shooting night so far this season was on Nov. 17, where he knocked down six 3-pointers against Oklahoma Baptist. This season, Glover is shooting 43% from beyond the arc. In his career, he's shooting 40 percent from 3-point land.
Becoming the all-time 3-point leader was one of three things Martin promised Glover when he was being recruited, and now that the record has been broken, he’s setting his sights on the last goal.
I told him that his opportunity here would be unique because of those three things he'd be able to break a record, we'd hang banners and we'd win a championship,” Martin said. “So let's go win a championship.”
As young fans watch from the stands, one day dreaming of shooting lights out for the Griffons like Glover is doing, he's glad he can leave an impact and legacy for those past and present.
“It's an honor to be recognized as a part of history. I didn't get here on my own. I gotta stay humble and realize that my God, my teammates, my coaches and everyone around me has been supportive of me,” Glover said. “And that's really the reason why I've been able to achieve so much.”
