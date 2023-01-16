Reese Glover

Missouri Western senior guard Reese Glover rises up for a three pointer versus Friends University on Wednesday at the MWSU Fieldhouse.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

Back in 1986, the NCAA implemented a 3-point line, which would eventually change the way the game was played. Athletes have created a form of art when it comes to shooting it from long range, as shown by the likes of Steph Curry, Ray Allen, James Harden and others.

At Missouri Western, the Griffons have their own 3-point sniper in junior Reese Glover, who now sits alone at the top, becoming the all-time 3-point leader at Western. The feat was accomplished on Jan. 12, where Glover entered the contest against Newman tied with the all-time 3-point leader with 233.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.