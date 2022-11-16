Missouri Western Womens Basketball

Missouri Western junior guard Brionna Budgetts shoots a free throw against Truman State on Wednesday in St. Joseph.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western women’s basketball took the floor of the MWSU Fieldhouse for their first home game of the season Wednesday night and defeated the Truman State Bulldogs, 81-72.

Western would fall behind early in the game but was able to lean on junior guard Brionna Budgetts, who would help the Griffons pull away late with her game-high 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting.

