Missouri Western women’s basketball took the floor of the MWSU Fieldhouse for their first home game of the season Wednesday night and defeated the Truman State Bulldogs, 81-72.
Western would fall behind early in the game but was able to lean on junior guard Brionna Budgetts, who would help the Griffons pull away late with her game-high 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting.
Budgetts would also add six rebounds while forward Mary Fultz poured in 14 points and seven assists. Griffon guard Connie Clarke finished one rebound shy of a double double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
“We knew we were going to have our hands full, they’ve got a great inside out attack and some great shooters, and we had to really fight hard,” head coach Candi Whitaker said postgame. “I thought our fourth quarter was pretty special. We were able to really string together plays on both ends of the floor and stay the course and came out with a big win.”
The Griffons were on fire in the second half, shooting 8-of-17 in the third quarter and 9-of-18 in the fourth to help put the Bulldogs away.
Western took a staggering 75 shots in this game, ultimately shooting 41% overall. Coach Whitaker saw the improvement in shooting after some halftime adjustments.
“I think our tempo was better, our shots were better in rhythm. We were a little bit more patient, the ball went inside out a little bit more, and we just stayed confident. Our players have to stay confident. They can’t let the ball not going in dictate how they play and the confidence they play with,” she said.
It was a back and forth affair for most of the game. Truman State was leading by one at the start of the fourth but Western would reel off a 7-0 run and force the Bulldogs to call timeout and the Griffons would not look back.
Western’s lights out shooting down the stretch proved too much for a fiery Truman State team.
Western has now won four straight home openers dating back to the 2019-20 season and snapped their two game losing skid against Truman State.
Missouri Western improves to 3-2 while Truman State drops to 1-2 on the year. The Griffons will hit the road for their next game, traveling to Liberty to face William Jewell next Monday.
