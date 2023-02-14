Every sports fan knows the joy, and oftentimes the sadness, that the month of March brings. It's a time in the sports world known as March Madness, where college postseason tournaments will be abundant and chaos will likely be around every corner.
For Missouri Western Women's basketball, they're looking to calm the madness as the regular season nears its end. The team wrapped up its last regular season road trip, picking up two MIAA wins over Northeastern State (68-58) and Rogers State (68-53).
The crucial victories kept the Griffons locked in second place in the conference. They are currently one game behind Nebraska-Kearney, and one game ahead of Central Missouri.
“You just want to come away with wins, so it is really important that we took care of business,” head coach Candi Whitaker said. “What I liked the most from the weekend was that we had a lot of people step up and make plays.”
It's now down to three opponents, including rival Northwest Missouri State (13-12), Newman (7-16), and fourth place in the MIAA, Pittsburg State (19-5).
The season is nearing the point of win or go home, and having to compete in a conference with highly productive opponents, the madness has started early.
“One game at a time mode. I mean, our team knows they have got to just show up and perform at a high level to win games,” Whitaker said. “Obviously winning helps, but it is a grind and this league is a grind and February itself is a grind.”
And no team is perfect, even having played an entire regular season. For Whitaker, she knows if her team wants to be successful come March, they have to work on certain areas.
“We didn't rebound the ball very well this last weekend. I think we've got to get better there,” Whitaker said. “I think we have improved on our decision making in transition, but that's got to remain because we are a transition team.”
Most importantly, the Griffons close out the season with three straight home games. This season, Western is an impressive 10-1 at home, and would love to see the support from fellow Griffons.
“We need Looney packed. I mean, we need people in the stands,” Whitaker said. “I know Northwest is always an important game for this community, but all three games are going to be really important for us.
Missouri Western will host Northwest Missouri State at 1:30 on Feb. 18.
