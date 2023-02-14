Candi Whitaker

Missouri Western women’s head coach Candi Whitaker, right, coaches from the sidelines Wednesday night versus Washburn at Looney Arena.

Every sports fan knows the joy, and oftentimes the sadness, that the month of March brings. It's a time in the sports world known as March Madness, where college postseason tournaments will be abundant and chaos will likely be around every corner.

For Missouri Western Women's basketball, they're looking to calm the madness as the regular season nears its end. The team wrapped up its last regular season road trip, picking up two MIAA wins over Northeastern State (68-58) and Rogers State (68-53).

