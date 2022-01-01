Over a span of two minutes Saturday, Missouri Western sophomore Bri Budgetts set the tone.
Budgetts’ defensive intensity led to three steals during that time, all ending with layups on the offensive end, fueling an 81-55 drubbing of Pittsburg State at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“She was wanting to come out so bad because she was dying and it was such a long stretch (without stoppages), but she just kept making plays even though she was fatigued,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “That was the best I’ve seen Bri play since she’s been here, on both ends.”
The Griffons (11-1, 5-1 MIAA) finished with 15 steals, including four from Budgetts, who also had 17 points and five rebounds. Freshman Alyssa Bonilla, making her first MIAA start, tallied a seven-steal day, adding seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
Six different players had steals on a day where Bonilla and graduate transfer Jaelyn Haggard debuted in the starting lineup over Camille Evans and Jordan Cunningham, who scored 10 points off the bench.
“Just having high intensity and guarding the ball the way coach tells us to,” Bonilla said. “I think we all (frustrated Pitt State) from our ball pressure as a team.”
Western jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first half before putting down the pedal in the second. Junior Connie Clarke scored eight of her 20 points in the frame, adding eight rebounds on the night with five offensive boards.
It was a 2-point game after Pitt State’s Grace Pyle hit a trey to get the Gorillas from a seven-point deficit to within 22-20. Western ended the half on an 18-5 run.
“It was mainly (the scouting report). We just followed the plan coach gave us and executed to the best of our abilities,” Clarke said.
The game never got back within single digits as the Griffons held Pitt (9-4, 4-3) to just 2 of 13 from 3-point range, keeping the Gorillas 20 points under their season average. Tristan Gegg ledd the Gorillas with 13 points while Sydney Holmes added 10.
“I thought we guarded really well and wanted to take away the catch and shoot, move our feet, stay in front the best we could,” Whitaker said. “We just did a great job of being alert defensively, getting to shooters, knowing personnel and being a play ahead.”
Western finished with 50 points in the paint, nearly double Pitt’s 28. The Griffons turned 22 turnovers into 28 points and 19 fast break points. The Griffons won the offensive boards 14-5, leading to a 15-1 edge in second chance points.
The Griffons return to the court at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Missouri Southern at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Pittsburg State men 72, Missouri Western 64
The Griffons used a 12-0 run to turn an early deficit into a 17-13 edge, but Southern responded with a 20-2 spurt of its own to regain the lead for good late in the first half.
Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. led the Gorillas (4-9, 3-4) with 24 points and 10 rebounds while four others scored in double figures. Pitt State was led by a 26-for-33 night from the free-throw line.
The Griffons (8-6, 4-2) struggled all night, making just 8 of 29 shots in the first half with a 13-for-31 clip out of the locker room. The Griffons didn’t make a 3-point attempt for the first 30 minutes and didn’t record an assist until two minutes prior.
Will Eames was the offensive star, going 7-for-16 for 20 points and 13 rebounds. Q Mays scored 14 points on a 4-for-18 night, adding seven rebounds.
Western’s game Monday against Missouri Southern has been postponed to a date yet to be determined due to COVID-19 protocols within the Southern program. The Griffons will travel to Emporia State on Thursday.
