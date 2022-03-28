Missouri Western finished the year ranked 12th in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Top 25 in the last coaches poll released Monday.
The Griffons finished the year 24-10, winning the Central Region Tournament for a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time in 27 years. It's the program's highest ranking since entering the postseason 10th in 2016.
Missouri Western beat Southwestern Oklahoma State in the regional quarterfinal, and the Bulldogs finished the season ranked 23rd. UNK finished with the third-most votes outside the top 25 after falling to the Griffons in the regional semis. Western then beat Fort Hays State, which finished seventh in the final poll, in the Sweet 16.
Western ultimately lost in the national quarterfinals to Grand Valley State, the No. 3 team in the nation.
The Griffons return all but three players. Corbyn Cunningham and Jaelyn Haggard made the All-Central Region Tournament team, and Mychaell Gray was a key bench contributor.
