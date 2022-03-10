Candi Whitaker has watched her fair share of film in more than 20 years in the college game.
But the third-year Missouri Western head coach hasn’t quite seen anything like she will Friday when the Griffons face Southwestern Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.
Entering the Central Region quarterfinals at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas, as the No. 7 seed against the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs, the Griffons will see a non-conference opponent for the first time since the calendar flipped to 2022. The Griffons are making their first postseason trip since 2016, while the Bulldogs are in the tournament for a fifth-straight year after sweeping the Great American Conference.
“Well, they’re interesting for sure,” Whitaker said. “They can really, really shoot it. They want to put up as many shots as humanly possible. I have never in my life watched so many dripple-up 3s.”
Powered by D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year Makyra Tramble, a reigning All-American, the sophomore currently ranks second in the NCAA in field goals made, third in both field goals attempted and steals. The Bulldogs pose the third-highest scoring offense in the nation at 82.2 points. They make 9.7 3-pointers per game, also third in the nation, while shooting the second-most at 905.
Four players score in double figures, and three have made at least 59 3-pointers this year.
“We’ve gotta guard them,” Whitaker said. “I think it’s really important we make things as hard as possible to put up big numbers and score the basketball.”
Part of SWOSU’s high-powered game they’ll try to bring up against Western includes trying to force Western into turnovers. The Griffons have a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in eight of their nine losses this year, while they had a positive mark in more than half of their wins.
That often comes in transition finishes at the rim or Connie Clarke and Corbyn Cunningham working in the half court as two of the team’s three double-digit scorers.
“We’ve gotta value the basketball on the other end. They want to turn you over,” Whitaker said. “They’re running three people sometimes at the basketball, just want a high-possession game. We equally want a high-possession game. We don’t shoot it as quick as they do, we wanna execute in the half when we don’t have transition.”
The run to the playoffs comes just one year after winning six games with a roster primarily made up of freshmen, many of them starting most of the year. Despite such a drastic turnaround, they aren’t shining away from the stage.
“We feel like we can make a big run in this tournament,” freshman Jordan Cunningham said. “I think it’s just taking it game by game, working hard, memorizing scout, playing hard and getting the win.”
Throughout the year, the Griffons have shown flexibility in their lineups and depth with 10 players averaging double-digit minutes and eight starting multiple games.
It’s what the Griffons feel gives them an advantage.
“The bench is great, the players coming off the bench are great,” freshman Camille Evans said. “Even when I come off the bench, I accept my role and know Alyssa (Bonilla) works for everything she’s gotten. Everyone understanding their role makes this team go.”
And Western isn’t going to Hays just for a good time, despite being the No. 7 seed with as much youth as anybody in the tournament.
“To get to the championship and win on Monday,” Evans said of the goal. “Play good basketball, play how we know how to play, and finish it.”
