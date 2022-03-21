BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Candi Whitaker isn’t letting the season of her third season detract from the strides taken.
After showing what was capable during last week’s run to Missouri Western’s first regional title in 27 years, the Griffons struggled to recapture that magic Monday afternoon at Bill Harris Arena. Seventh-seeded Western shot just 29% from the field and trailed wire-to-wire against No. 2 Grand Valley State, falling 67-44 in the NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight.
“We’re pretty disappointed in our performance — not really the loss as much as the performance,” Whitaker said. “We just felt like we didn’t play like we’ve been playing. … Just super proud of their year, how much fun we’ve had and how many memories we’ve made this season. The progress we’ve made is huge.”
Western, which ends its season 24-10, made just 2 of 14 3-point attempts while GVSU (31-2) made their four in timely spots. The Lakers, which will advance to face No. 3 Glenville State on Wednesday, shot 43% for the game.
“I just don’t think we came out with the same fight that we’ve had in the last few games,” graduate Jaelyn Haggard said. “They took us out of our offense a little. We struggled to score for a while … We just never really found our rhythm.”
The Lakers’ top-ranked defense also forced Western into 20 turnovers, outrebounded the Griffons by 10 and held all players not named Corbyn Cunningham to 7-of-41 shooting (17%).
The senior finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.
“Just making plays,” Whitaker said. “I thought she did a good job when she had space hitting jump shots because that was gonna be open. We executed a couple plays and got her easy ones. You could just tell she was gonna show up. She’s so consistent. Her play down the stretch was so consistent … just didn’t get enough to come with her.”
Western fell behind by as much as 15 in the second quarter after a 10-0 run over five minutes, trailing 34-23 at halftime.
Western tried to claw back. A layup by Cunningham was followed by two drawn fouls by Haggard, and two free throws trimmed the deficit to 39-30. Both teams made just two shots in the first 6:30 of the third.
Then GVSU went on a 12-0 run, which included back-to-back baskets from Emily Spitzley on her way to a 20-point night.
“I thought they made timely shots,” Whitaker said. “They made shots. They’re a talented team with talented guards that made a lot of plays.”
Ellie Droste, Hannah Kulas and Hannah Miller also added 10 points apiece.
Sophomore Brionna Budgetts scored night points while Haggard chipped in seven. Freshman Alyssa Bonilla finished with eight points and four assists.
It brings an end to the careers for Cunningham, Haggard and Mychaell Gray, who were all instrumental in Western’s turnaround from six wins a year ago. Cunningham was the first recruit Whitaker brought to campus.
“I think it’s great for the program. It shows we’re fighters, and the future’s bright,” Cunningham said.
For Haggard, it served as an opportunity to begin post-grad studies and play one last year in her hometown team after a career with rival Northwest Missouri State.
“I thought I was hanging up my shoes this time last year. I’m thankful Whitaker took a chance on me and let me play for the program,” Haggard said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to play for her and this team. It’s been one of the biggest blessings of my life.”
