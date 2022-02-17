The Missouri Western women outscored Washburn 20-9 in the third quarter and kept the Ichabod offense in check all night en route to a 67-44 win Thursday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffons held the Ichabods to just 28 points over the first 30 minutes, keeping their foes under 31% from the floor in each quarter during that span.
Washburn (12-12, 10-8 MIAA) was held to just 2 of 9 from 3-point range and attempted just eight free throws as the Griffons (20-5, 14-5) put together a full game for a 20th win on the season, reaching the milestone for a second time in Candi Whitaker’s three seasons.
“It’s so much fun to win. It’s not fun to lose,” Whitaker said with a laugh.
Sophomore Connie Clarke was the star of the night with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and a career-high 17 rebounds. She also dished out two assists with one steal and one block.
Clarke scored nine of her points in a span of 3:31 in the third quarter. It’s Clarke’s sixth 20-point game and seventh double-double, and she’s been within one point or rebound of a double-double on four other occasions.
“I just let the game come to me. I don’t force anything,” Clarke said. “If I feel like it’s my time, then I go, but I don’t force it. I look for my teammates first.”
“It’s always her time,” graduate guard Jaelyn Haggard added.
Both offenses started slow, combining for just 14 points in the opening five minutes. Freshman Alyssa Bonilla came off the bench to score a layup and tally an assist for a 14-10 lead.
Bonilla added one of two 3-pointers on the first possession of the second quarter. Haggard followed shortly with a 3-pointer in transition, the first of three triples on the night, for the Griffons’ first double-digit lead.
After making just four 3-pointers over a three-game span, Western knocked down five in Tuesday’s win at Emporia State and six more Thursday.
“Yeah, 3s are important not just as far as scoring, but it puts us in a good position to get offensive rebounds,” Haggard said. “On a team like that where they give us the opportunity to shoot 3s, we’ve gotta take advantage.”
Bonilla’s second trey and a Clarke layup pushed the lead to 13, and the halftime lead was 29-19.
The Griffons outscored the Ichabods 13-6 in the opening five minutes of the third quarter to take a lead that grew to as much as 25 in the fourth.
Senior Corbyn Cunningham finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Haggard scored nine points to Bonilla’s eight. Ten different Griffons scored on the night.
“I just think we did a good job of executing on offense,” Haggard said. “We had really good tempo and were crashing the glass.”
Ranked sixth in the initial Central Region rankings and the final three games of the regular season beginning with Senior Night on Saturday against Emporia State, Western isn’t banking on the first 20 wins or the accomplishments thus far.
“Now they’re getting a different experience,” Whitaker said, referring to last year’s six-win season. “Winning plays a big role in your collegiate experience when you’re on a team. I’m glad they’ve got to experience it, and we just stay focused on the next.”
Washburn men 79, Missouri Western 64
Missouri Western shot just 36% in the opening half as the Washburn offense feasted to the beat of a 67% opening frame, stretching the lead to 19 in a 79-64 defeat of the Griffons.
Western (12-14, 8-10) made just 5 of 18 3-point attempts in the first half while Washburn went 5-for-5. The Ichabods (16-9, 13-6) made 61% of their shots for the night, dominating 44-16 in the paint.
Washburn was led by 25 points and 12 rebounds by Jonny Clausing, who went 9 for-14 from the field. Jalen Lewis (14), Tyler Geiman (13) and Michael Keegan (13) also scored in double figures. Geiman added eight assists and three steals.
Will Eames led four Griffons in double figures with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. The Ichabods took out freshman Taye Fields after four double-doubles in his first five starts, holding him scoreless with just six rebounds.
Western will try to rebound at 7 p.m. Saturday against Emporia State.
