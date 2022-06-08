As the 2022 season came to a close this year for Griffons’ track and field after the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships on May 28, head coach Cody Ingold saw improvement not only on the track and field, but within his team.
“I think as a whole it’s because we kind of came together as a team. That unity allowed us to train a little bit better,” Ingold said. “(We) come in everyday with the right attitude. I think we turned the corner in a lot of aspects.”
The Griffons were flooded with talent across the board, including the four time All-American senior, Hanna Williams. In her last collegiate race, Williams set a Griffons’ program record in the women’s 400-meter dash.
The Plattsburg high school native placed seventh in the 4x100-meter relay and third in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships. Without her dedication, the Griffons’ program would not be where it’s at today.
“It was awesome. It was fun to watch. It was one of those things where she got done and we got a little bit teary eyed because we knew that was it,” Ingold said. “She’s done so much for us… in her event group, we are where we are because of her. It was an awesome five years. We’re going to miss her a lot.”
Williams wasn’t the only impressive thing the Griffons showcased this season. On the women’s side, Ingold was impressed with the 4x400 meters relay and the 4x100 relay.
“Those two on the track, those two groups, was exciting to see. It’s not just one person, they all have to come together. Everything has to work right, everybody has to be on the same page,” Ingold said. “It’s one of those things where at the end of the year, I got a little more tired than usual because every weekend was so much passion and so much fun.”
While the Griffons had a lot of top place finishes this previous season, the team itself was relatively young.
For Ingold, It wasn’t always an easy task getting a young team to perform at such a high level like the Griffons did this season. The maturity not only came from the upperclassmen helping the freshman and sophomores, but from doing the little things right.
“We just stepped up the training a little bit better. We’re better about the small things. The recovery, make sure we’re sleeping, make sure we’re eating right, having those constant conversations about where we want to be as a group,” Ingold said. “We’re tired of just existing in the shadows of other MIAA schools. Taking that next step, was us believing in what we’re doing, and totally buying in. The younger group did it, and now the bar is set.”
Although it could be a challenge bringing together a group of young athletes, the good news for the Griffons is that a lot of athletes will return, including some that coach Ingold has his eyes on.
One athlete that has Ingold’s attention on the men’s side is sophomore Connor Thom. Thom had an impressive season, getting first in the long jump at the Friday Night Lights Last Chance meet with a 6.49 meters best. He also received a third place finish in the 4x100-meter relay at the ESU Midwest Classic, and sixth in the 4x100-meter at the MIAA Championships.
Sophomore MJ Smith is also projected to do big things for the Griffons next season, as he dropped the most minutes off his time in the 4x400-meter relay.
On the women’s side, freshman Aneesa Abdul-Hameed set her collegiate career off on the right foot. Abdul-Hameed finished first and twice at third in the 4x400-meter relay with a best time of 3:45.13. She also finished twice at first, second, and third in the 4x100-meter relay with a best time of 46.18 seconds. Lastly, she finished second in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 46.32 seconds and third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:45.13 at the MIAA Championships.
After this season, the Griffons believe they’re on the right track to be atop the MIAA conference, and to no longer be looked down upon.
“I’m happy where we’re going as a track team. I’m happy where the athletic department is moving. A lot of people had really good years and were trending in the right direction,” Ingold said. “I’m grateful for the fifth year seniors that stuck around and kind of paved the way, because they were the founding members of this team. I’m excited to see what we can do.
