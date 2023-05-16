The Missouri Western tennis team was selected as the No.16-seed in the 2023 NCAA Tennis Tournament, allowing them to book their first trip to the Sweet 16 in program history. The team arrived at the USTA Training Center on May 12 in Orlando, Florida, coming off their first ever pair of back-to-back wins in the NCAA Central Regional Tournament.
With two consecutive successful seasons under their belt, the Griffons are proud of the steps taken not only in the past few years, but throughout the season.
“It's been the result of a lot of work and a lot of hardships that we have endured in different matches and things not working for us,” head coach Alejandro de la Torre said. “You know, it's just been about working and analyzing things well and things clicked. We got to do some really amazing things and play some really amazing teams.”
The opponent that stood in Western's way was the Barry Buccaneers, the No.1-seed and the top team in the country. The Bucs have not lost all season and have been undefeated since the semifinals of the 2019 SCC tournament.
For the Griffons, playing against the best was a way to determine where the team is overall.
“They used to look at this team like the stars, you know, like it’s unreachable, like we were never going to get to that,” De la Torre said. “Getting to play that team has been actually really good to see where they see it, what they are missing and what they actually have."
But facing the reigning national champion for the last five seasons resulted in the Griffons historic season coming to a close with a 4-0 loss. For the second season in a row, the Griffons were able to win 15 or more matches, something that hasn't been done in over 10 years.
There were some close matches that showcased Western can hang with the top performers of Division II. What's better is the girls wanted to learn from others.
“(They were) watching matches nonstop," De la Torre said. "They wanted to watch all the teams. They wanted to see everyone that they had never seen play before and see what it's all about, to see all those teams that are already so well established in Division II."
Missouri Western graduates three seniors: Ariella Curci, Nicole Donnelly and Kim Le. Anya Chavez and Isabella MacGibbon end their seasons ranked within the top 40 of the ITA Singles Poll.
Despite the season being freshly finished and seniors making their departure, the team is already preparing for next year.
“(We’ll) reflect on everything and analyze as much as we can, what’s been the difference maker for each individual,” De la Torre said. “We know what kind of did it for us, but now we have to see how we can get each and every one of them better for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.