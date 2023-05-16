Missouri Western Tennis

The Missouri Western Griffons ended their season in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 Women's Tennis Championships in Orlando, Florida. 

 Photo courtesy of Missouri Western Athletics / MWSU Media Relations

The Missouri Western tennis team was selected as the No.16-seed in the 2023 NCAA Tennis Tournament, allowing them to book their first trip to the Sweet 16 in program history. The team arrived at the USTA Training Center on May 12 in Orlando, Florida, coming off their first ever pair of back-to-back wins in the NCAA Central Regional Tournament.

With two consecutive successful seasons under their belt, the Griffons are proud of the steps taken not only in the past few years, but throughout the season.

