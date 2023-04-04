There are many factors that come into play when hitting a softball. The speed of the ball, the size and the distance thrown are all part of the equation. Fox Sports Network’s Sports Science discovered that if a softball pitcher threw a ball 70 mph to home plate, the batter would have .350 seconds to react to the ball.
While that may sound daunting, Missouri Western senior Sydni Hawkins has no trouble putting the ball in play as she made history this previous weekend by tying the program’s all time hits record with 265 career hits.
Hawkins needs one more to pass Morgan Rathmann, who played from 2014-17.
“Just doing what I do and having my teammates support me and be able to pass the bat,” Hawkins said. “We have pass the bat mentality, as we like to call it, so without them being able to, you know, do great as well, I wouldn’t have been able to make it.”
Hawkins began her softball journey around the age of 7 when she played softball through the YMCA. She then transitioned to club softball. While it wasn’t a typical journey, she is glad she ended up as a Griffon.
“I mean, the recruiting process wasn’t normal for me,” Hawkins said. “I only had a couple offers, but there’s nowhere I’d rather be than Western. We love our community, we wouldn’t be able to do it without all of our fans.”
Last year’s All-American went through offseason coaching changes that could have throw even the best off their game. The senior is batting .472 on the season with 58 hits in 123 at-bats, one homerun and 22 RBI’s.
The ability to maintain focus and continue to push forward to break the record shows her dedication to the sport.
“You know, with the coaching change and all that, she just kind of kept up what she does and how she plays, and she hasn’t changed,” head coach Joe Yegge said.
Hawkins is also very versatile and can be thrown into any situation. Western loves to have her lead off to help build confidence in the rest of the team or third in the hall to help in RBI situations.
“She takes her approach to the game very calmly. She’s pretty even keel and that’s what’s great about her,” Yegge said. “She just kind of goes about it, plays the game, doesn’t get worked up.”
Western softball sits at 25-10 overall and sixth in the MIAA standings. The successful season isn’t done yet with 18 matchups still on the schedule, and Western is ready for the home stretch.
“I think all around we’re very good. One through 24, 23, how many we have,” Hawkins said. “Like everybody has confidence in everybody and everybody is out there and very capable of doing things, so I’m really excited for the rest of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.