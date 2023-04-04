Sydni Hawkins

Missouri Western junior Sydni Hawkins winds up for a swing in the Griffons’ victory over Missouri Southern.

 Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW

There are many factors that come into play when hitting a softball. The speed of the ball, the size and the distance thrown are all part of the equation. Fox Sports Network’s Sports Science discovered that if a softball pitcher threw a ball 70 mph to home plate, the batter would have .350 seconds to react to the ball.

While that may sound daunting, Missouri Western senior Sydni Hawkins has no trouble putting the ball in play as she made history this previous weekend by tying the program’s all time hits record with 265 career hits.

