Coming off a 6-5 season that saw just a handful of starters graduate, Missouri Western entered the offseason anxious to build around its young core.
Matt Williamson added to that group with a National Signing Day class of 24 high school recruits on Wednesday, bringing in his sixth signing class since becoming his alma mater’s head coach.
“It’s one of those days; it’s stressful, but it’s also a little bit of relief. You work your tails off; our staff worked tremendously hard since last April,” Williamson said. “It’s one of the best days, besides playing the game of football.”
The Griffons’ class includes players from nine different states, led by nine from the state of Missouri. Other states include: Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kentucky. Five offensive linemen highlight the class, while four players from the D-line and secondary are also signed to the team.
While the team thrived with its athleticism, Williamson noted an emphasis on becoming more of a tough-nosed team.
“I thought we were one of the better athletic teams in the conference,” Williamson said. “I think we need to get bigger, faster, stronger. We kind of got in certain situations, got pushed around a little bit here and there.”
Western won back-to-back bowl games and was on the verge of the postseason in 2019 before COVID canceled the 2020 season. The Griffons were 3-5 last year before winning three-straight games to end the year. Three losses were by 20-plus points, and Western lost to all four teams that finished ahead of them.
“I’m excited for us to take the next step. And I think we started doing that late in the year,” offensive coordinator Dave Brown said. “We did that with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. Now you get to build that, you get to add to that group.”
Williamson specifically noted the signings of Columbine, Colorado, running back Seth Cromwell and Texarkana, Texas, defensive lineman Braxton White, pointing to long roadtrips by the staff to secure commitments in recent weeks.
The Griffons didn’t have to go far for Lafayette’s trio of QB Jaron Saunders, WR Carlos Cortez and OL Quentin Garrett.
“They were some of the earliest ones that we truly offered in our class, just because I did want to keep them here,” Williamson said. “It’s important to them, and that’s why they wanted to stay and be a Griffon here at Missouri Western.”
Missouri Western’s top returners include MIAA Freshman of the Year running back Brandon Hall, as well as wide receiver Cooper Burton, quarterback Reagan Jones and defensive back Kobe Cummings.
